STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukraine battles forest fire in Chernobyl nuclear zone

Chernobyl polluted a big part of Europe when its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986, with the area immediately around the power plant the worst affected.

Published: 05th April 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tourists take pictures at New Safe Confinement (NSC), new metal dome encasing the destroyed reactor, at Chernobyl plant, Ukraine. (Photo | AFP)

Tourists take pictures at New Safe Confinement (NSC), new metal dome encasing the destroyed reactor, at Chernobyl plant, Ukraine. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

KIEV: Ukraine on Sunday mobilised aircraft to battle a forest blaze in the restricted zone around Chernobyl, scene of the world's worst nuclear accident, authorities said.

They said two planes, a helicopter and around 100 firefighters have been deployed to fight a fire that broke out Saturday and spread over 20 hectares in a forested area near the Chernobyl power plant.

On Sunday morning, the fire was not visibly burning and no increase in radiation in the air had been detected, the emergencies service said in a statement.

However, the service pointed Saturday to some "difficulties" in fighting the fire due to an increase in radiation in some places, but stressed there was no danger to people living nearby.

Chernobyl polluted a big part of Europe when its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986, with the area immediately around the power plant the worst affected.

A 30-kilometre radius around the power station is still an exclusion zone where people are not allowed to live.

The three other reactors at Chernobyl continued to generate electricity until the power station finally closed in 2000. A giant protective dome was put in place over the fourth reactor in 2016.

Fires occur regularly in the forests near the Chernobyl power plant.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chernobyl Nuclear zone
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp