STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: China must tell 'raw truth', says Indian-American lawyer, coronavirus survivor

'I expect China to tell all - the raw truth - so every nations' scientists and doctors...can use open source data and find a vaccine as soon as possible,' said New York-based attorney Ravi Batra.

Published: 06th April 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An eminent Indian-American attorney and survivor of COVID-19 wants China to tell the deadly pathogen's "raw truth" to the world so that scientists and doctors could find its cure, saying nobody will go out until a vaccine is available.

New York has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus in the US. By Sunday, more than 1.2 lakh people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The city has reported more than 4,150 fatalities, the highest in the US and more than China, from where it all started in November-December time frame last year.

"I wish for humanity to survive this deceptively friendly coronavirus.

"I expect China to tell all - the raw truth - so every nations' scientists and doctors, not just our hero Dr Anthony Fauci can use 'open source' data and find a vaccine as soon as possible," said New York-based attorney Ravi Batra, who and his family recently recovered from COVID-19 which has killed nearly 70,000 globally.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"Having talked to death, I feel energised to do good as never before," he said. Along with him, his wife Ranju and daughter Angela tested positive.

"Until a vaccine is available, nobody is going out to work, play or go to school. The economy, national, regional and global we knew is dead, it's not coming back," he told PTI.

Earlier this week, he engaged in a Twitter war with China's ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun.

"Thanks to the joy of seeing Ranju and Angela daily, spending whatever waking time together, accepting dearest (Union Minister) Hardeep's (Singh Puri) daily booster call, and the tsunami of prayers - we are alive today.

President Donald Trump was right: with this lockdown, people will discover their family again.

A New Yorker, which is the hub of global activities, Batra now has doubts over the continuation of globalisation in its current format.

"We are going to see global supply lines become domestic. Ricardo's 'Comparative Advantage' principle is dead in these pandemic days. Our ventilators have parts made all over the world. This will stop. We will make our ventilators and N95 masks in the good ole USA.

ALSO READ | 'Going to be our 9/11 moment': Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week as COVID-19 death toll surges

"Export-based economies will shudder. Globalisation is the OBOR for pandemics and that too must be disrupted for public health reasons," he said.

The One Belt One Road (OBOR) is a pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping, focussing on improving connectivity and cooperation among Asian countries, Africa, China and Europe.

"Let honour and humility, not greed and arrogance, define the brave new world after coronavirus is whipped, even as our casualties will be enormous during this near-Biblical war with Mother Nature," Batra said.

Not aware of when he got infected with coronavirus, Batra said all he knows is that on March 14 he not only had fever, but a strange feeling in body. On March 20, he received report saying they all tested positive.

The doctor prescribed him Plaquenil, and Zpak for all three of them.

"During the 104.3 fever days, when I was on fire and was putting ice cubes in my eyeballs, head and wrists to cool my blood, I rejected Ranju's calls to go to the hospital - as I knew our home was cleaner and had fresh air from Long Island Sound.

"These fire days lasted 2-3 days, and I was richly aware that death was waiting outside my door for me," he said, adding that after sixteen days, he hit 98.6 degrees and became fever free.

"Since then, we've continued to remain in quarantine and self isolation; which means we sleep in separate bedrooms and have separate individual bathrooms.

"Even when we sit around the dining table for meals, we maintain social distance of 6-10 feet," Batra added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid survivor coronavirus China US coronavirus cases China coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp