Singapore-based Indian-origin man appointed high court judge

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

SINGAPORE: Singapore President has appointed Indian-origin Judicial Commissioner Dedar Singh Gill as a judge of the High Court from August 1, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Singapore Supreme Court comprises the High Court and the Court of Appeal, reports the Straits Times.

Judge Gill, 61, was appointed Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court in August 2018.

Before that, he was the managing director of the intellectual property department at Drew and Napier.

After assuming his Supreme Court role, he was appointed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to manage the intellectual property list of the High Court, and worked on reviewing the intellectual property dispute resolution system in Singapore.

In addition to intellectual property cases, he has experience with cases related to contract, tort and negligence matters.

Gill has about 30 years of experience as a lawyer, with the last 10 years spent as a senior counsel in various modes of dispute resolution.

