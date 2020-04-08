STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 rakes up racism in US, Trump says infections in African-Americans higher

During a White House press briefing, Trump said evidence shows that African-Americans have higher rates of COVID-19 infection in the US.

Published: 08th April 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Infecting nearly four lakh people and killing over 12,000 others, the coronavirus pandemic has brought up the deep-seated issue of racism in the United States, especially with President Donald Trump announcing that African-Americans have higher rates of infection in the country.

During a White House press briefing, Trump said evidence shows that African-Americans have higher rates of COVID-19 infection in the US and his administration is actively engaging to address this challenge, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It's been disproportional," Trump told reporters, adding that he is very concerned about the terrible numbers of infected African-Americans.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Higher rates of pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and asthma, within people of colour and minority communities may contribute to the phenomenon, as well as their higher use of public transportation, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"We are very concerned about that. It is very sad. There is nothing we can do about it right now except to give them the best possible care to avoid complications," Fauci said.

Trump also said that the White House would release data on coronavirus cases by race in the near future.

ALSO READ | Over 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought have come from India: Trump after retaliation threat

US Vice President Mike Pence said the "risk of tragedy" is "very real."

"It is a reminder that we have to be very careful with people with underlying health conditions," he added.

Los Angeles County released a partial racial breakdown of coronavirus fatalities for the first time on Tuesday, showing African-Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19.

"When we look at these numbers by the total population of each group, African Americans have a slightly higher rate of death than other races," said L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has topped 396,223 as of 20:00 on Tuesday (local time), with 12,722 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump US coronavirus cases coronavirus US racism racism
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp