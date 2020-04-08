Portugal sets up emergency relief fund to assist Nepalis

By IANS

KATHMANDU: Portugal has set up an emergency relief fund to assist the Nepali diaspora amid the covid-19 crisis.

The fund, set up through the Janachetana Samiti, is being managed under the coordination of Honorary Consul of Nepal Makar Bahadur Hamal, the Himalayan Times reported.

The Samiti will raise funds, provide relief to the Nepali community facing problems, sensitise them on COVID-19, and collect data on those infected.

The Samiti is also planning to constitute a main committee comprising NRNA former president, former and incumbent members, heads of all Nepali organisations based in Portugal, businessmen and social workers.