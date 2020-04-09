STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million, more than 87,320 people die across 192 countries

Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China late last year.

Published: 09th April 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 12:17 PM

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged past 10,000. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 0530 GMT Thursday from official sources.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

The United States, where the pandemic is spreading most rapidly, has recorded 432,132 cases, including 14,817 deaths.

Spain has declared 146,690 cases with 14,555 deaths, and Italy 139,422 infections with 17,669 deaths.

Europe remains the worst hit continent with 772,592 cases and 61,118 deaths.

