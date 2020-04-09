STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Half billion more people face poverty due to coronavirus: Report

In the run-up to three key international economic meetings next week, Oxfam has urged richer countries to step up their efforts to help the developing world.

Published: 09th April 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Left with no option due to their poverty, the homeless and the poor are forced to sleep on pavements despite the cold wave in Delhi.

Left with no option due to their poverty, the homeless and the poor are forced to sleep on pavements despite the cold wave in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

LONDON: Around half a billion people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic unless richer countries take urgent action to help developing nations, a leading aid organization warned Thursday.

In the run-up to three key international economic meetings next week, Oxfam has urged richer countries to step up their efforts to help the developing world.

Failing to do so, it added, could set back the fight against poverty by a decade and by as much as 30 years in some areas, including Africa and the Middle East.

The devastating economic fallout of the pandemic is being felt across the globe," said Jose Maria Vera, Oxfam International Interim Executive Director.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

But for poor people in poor countries who are already struggling to survive there are almost no safety nets to stop them falling into poverty.

 The report, which is based on research at King's College London and the Australian National University, warns that between 6% and 8% of the global population could be forced into poverty as governments shut down entire sectors of their economies to manage the spread of the virus.

As an example of the repercussions of the lockdowns in many Western countries, the report notes that more than a million Bangladeshi garment workers  80% of whom are women  have already been laid off or sent home without pay after orders were cancelled or suspended.

Oxfam is calling on world leaders to agree on an economic rescue package to keep poor countries and poor communities afloat.

Finance ministers from the Group of 20 leading economies are set to meet next week, as are the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Among the measures Oxfam is recommending is the immediate cancellation of $1 trillion worth of developing countries' debt payments due in 2020.

It said cancelling Ghana's external debt payments this year, for example, would enable the government there to give a cash grant of $20 a month to each of the country's 16 million children, disabled and elderly people for a period of six months.

Oxfam is also recommending a $500 million increase in overseas aid and the creation of $1 trillion of special drawing rights at the IMF, a move that effectively increases the liquidity available for developing countries in the crucial months ahead.

This, according to the report, would give the Ethiopian government access to an additional $630 million, which would be enough to increase health spending by 45%.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Poverty
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp