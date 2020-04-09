STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Rights group welcomes draft rules that could end China dog meat trade amid COVID-19 crisis

China in recent weeks banned the sale of wild animals for food, citing the risk of diseases spreading from animals to humans. 

Published: 09th April 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

This photo taken on June 20, 2018 shows a customer (R) selecting dog meat at the Dongkou market in Yulin in China.(Photo| AFP)

This photo taken on June 20, 2018 shows a customer (R) selecting dog meat at the Dongkou market in Yulin in China.(Photo| AFP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Draft rules by Chinese authorities that specify dogs as "companion animals" rather than livestock were hailed by a rights group Thursday as an "encouraging" step towards ending the dog meat trade in the country.

China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs published a list of animals that can be traded for meat Wednesday that included pigs, cows, chickens and sheep, but excluded dogs and cats.

The new list also specified that livestock refers to animals that have been domesticated and bred by people for a long time in order to provide products such as meat, eggs and fur.

China in recent weeks banned the sale of wild animals for food, citing the risk of diseases spreading from animals to humans. 

The illegal animal trade has been blamed for the emergence of the new coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the globe and killed more than 87,000 people.

While trade and consumption made a comeback despite similar measures taken after the 2003 SARS outbreak, there are signs that such moves are being taken more seriously this time.

The southern city of Shenzhen passed a law last week banning the consumption of wild animals, including dog and cat meat, a step also welcomed by animal rights activists.

Humane Society International said in a statement Thursday that the latest draft document "could signal a critically important shift in China's desire to see an end to the dog and cat meat trade".

"Coming so soon after Shenzhen's dog and cat meat ban, it is incredibly encouraging," said its international media director Wendy Higgins.

"This is the first time the national government in China has explicitly explained why dogs... are excluded from the official livestock list, stating that these are companion animals and not for eating," she added.

The animal protection group estimates some 10 million dogs a year are killed for China's dog meat trade.

According to activists, thousands are killed for a festival in the town of Yulin in southern Guangxi province every year, and eaten to mark the late-June summer solstice.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wet market Coronavirus COVID-19 Dog meat
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp