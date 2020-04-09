STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World faces worst economic fallout since Great Depression: IMF chief

She warned that "global growth will turn sharply negative in 2020," with 170 of the International Monetary Fund's 180 members experiencing a decline in per capita income.

Published: 09th April 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The global coronavirus pandemic is causing an economic crisis unlike any in the past century and will require a massive response to help in the recovery, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.

She warned that "global growth will turn sharply negative in 2020," with 170 of the International Monetary Fund's 180 members experiencing a decline in per capita income.

"In fact, we anticipate the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression."

Even in the best case the IMF expects only a "partial recovery" next year, and she urged governments to provide "lifelines" for businesses and households to "avoid a scarring of the economy that would make the recovery so much more difficult."

TAGS
Great Depression IMF Coronavirus COVID-19 recession Kristalina Georgieva
Coronavirus
