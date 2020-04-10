Pakistan extends international, domestic flights suspension till April 21 as COVID-19 cases exceed 4,800

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has extended the suspension of domestic and international flight operations in the country until April 21 in a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, said a notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

"As per decision of the government of Pakistan, the suspension of International and Domestic Flight Operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Tuesday April 21, 11.59 p.m.," The Express Tribune quoted the notification as saying on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

In its last notification, the CAA had said that diplomatic, special/cargo flights and flights of national carrier to/from Pakistan holding special approval from the competent authority for transporting stranded passengers would be exempted from the ban.

ALSO READ | Pakistan pledges USD 3 million to SAARC COVID-19 fund proposed by PM Modi

The decision comes as Pakistan has registered a total of 4,489 confirmed coronavirus cases with 65 fatalities.