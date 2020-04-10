STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Spain sees lowest coronavirus daily toll in 17 days with 605 deaths

The update raised the overall number of fatalities to 15,843 in Spain, which has suffered one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the world.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors work at a temporary field hospital set in Ifema convention and exhibition in Madrid, Spain.

Doctors work at a temporary field hospital set in Ifema convention and exhibition in Madrid, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Spain has recorded its lowest daily death toll from the new coronavirus in 17 days, with 605 people dying, the government said on Friday.

The update raised the overall number of fatalities to 15,843 in Spain, which has suffered one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the world, and where the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 157,022.

The figures showed the death rate slowing to four percent, down from just under four percent on Thursday in line with a trend which began on March 25 when it stood at over 27 per cent.

The rate of infection also slowed, with 4,576 new cases over the past 24 hours, while the number of people who recovered from the virus rose to 55,688.

Although health chiefs say the pandemic has peaked, they have urged the population to pay strict attention to the ongoing national lockdown which was put in place on March 14 in order to slow the spread of the virus.

The restrictions will remain in place until April 25 although the government has made clear it expects to announce another two-week extension.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spain covid 19 Coronavirus spain death toll COVID death toll Spain COVID 19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp