STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

War-torn Yemen reports first coronavirus case

Aid groups have warned that when the virus does hit Yemen's broken healthcare system, the impact will be catastrophic.

Published: 10th April 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representative image (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By AFP

DUBAI: War-torn Yemen on Friday reported its first case of the coronavirus in a southern province under the control of the government, an official statement said.

Aid groups have warned that when the virus does hit the broken healthcare system of the country -- which the UN says is facing the world's worst humanitarian disaster -- the impact will be catastrophic.

"The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Hadramout province," the supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 said on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The committee, run by the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, said the infected patient was in stable condition and receiving care.

It added medical teams and concerned authorities have taken all necessary requirements, promising to publish details later Friday.

Tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians have been killed over the past five years in a war between the Huthi rebels and a Saudi-led military coalition backing the government.

The coalition announced a unilateral two-week ceasefire on Wednesday especially to prevent coronavirus from reaching the country with practically a paralysed health system.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of UAE, a key partner in the coalition, Anwar Gargash said on Thursday coronavirus eclipses everything.

"The COVID-19 crisis eclipses everything -- the international community must step up efforts & work together to protect the Yemeni people," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yemen Yemen coronavirus cases Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp