STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Imran Khan urges world community to grant debt relief as Pakistan registers 5,183 COVID-19 cases

In a video message, Khan said that highly indebted countries are facing a 'lack of fiscal space' that was inhibiting their efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Published: 12th April 2020 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Women wait their turn to receive cash under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Women wait their turn to receive cash under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the global community to launch an initiative to give debt relief to developing countries that are fighting the novel coronavirus, as Pakistan reported 399 fresh cases, bringing the total number of the COVID-19 patients to 5,183.

In a video message, Khan said that highly indebted countries are facing a "lack of fiscal space" that was inhibiting their efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading and, at the same time, providing relief to people.

He said a global pandemic cannot be contained without strong, coordinated and well-crafted global response.

"The Global Initiative on Debt Relief will bring together stakeholders on a platform to promote coordinated health and economic response," he said.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Noting that COVID-19 posed unprecedented health and economic challenges, Khan underlined that a global recession worse than the Great Depression was certain.

He noted that during the past week, various announcements have been made by multilateral actors such as the UN, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, including an initial relief packages of USD 1.4 billion by the IMF and USD 1 billion by the World Bank.

Khan invited the UN Secretary General to work with him in advancing the objectives of a coordinated response.

"The proposed Global Initiative aims to lay ground for urgent debt relief to the developing countries, at their request, and without onerous conditionalities, he said.

While proposing the Initiative, Khan highlighted that his Government had provided USD 8 billion stimulus package to help the most vulnerable people in Pakistan.

Khan entrusted the Foreign Minister and Adviser on Finance to reach out to their respective counterparts for the "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" with the objectives of relieving developing countries of the financial challenge from the COVID-19 pandemic and realizing sustainable development.

His appeal came as the Ministry of National Health Services reported 399 fresh coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of the COVID-19 patients in the country to 5,183.

The nation-wide breakdown of the patients showed that Punjab has 2,464 cases, Sindh 1,411, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 697, Balochistan 228, Gilgit-Baltistan 224 Islamabad 119 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 40.

The ministry also said that 14 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 86.

It said that 1,026 patients have recovered so far while 37 were reported to be in critical condition.

The data showed that so far 61,801 tested were conducted, including 2,805 during the last one day.

Prime Minister's Advisor on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that coronavirus was a "preventable problem" and could be curbed if proper measures were taken, as he urged people to observe social distancing and ensure hand hygiene.

He also said that half of the total coronavirus patients were infected due to local transmission.

The other half were those who came from abroad.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar told the media that cash distribution was going on and so far over 1.774 million families benefitted from Ehsaas programme to give cash to the poor.

The steady rise in the new cases has been registered despite more than three-week of lockdown in the country which is going to end on Tuesday, but officials said that a decision will be made on Monday whether to increase it or not.

There is high possibility that it would be extended as Mirza said that the low number of cases could spike if lockdown was completely lifted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imran khan Pakistan Coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • PK
    Typical Imran Khan
    14 hours ago reply
Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp