We 'will defeat' coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after being discharged from hospital

By AFP

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday Britain "will defeat" coronavirus, in a video message released by Downing Street as he left hospital following intensive care treatment for the disease.

"We will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together," the 55-year-old leader said, seated and dressed in a suit and tie.

"Though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care.

"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," the spokesman said, referring to the prime minister's country estate outside London.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work."