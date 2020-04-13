STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

British PM Boris Johnson recuperates at Chequers with pregnant fiancee

UK ministers are required by law to review the strict social distancing measures by Thursday.

Published: 13th April 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on Monday recuperating from his Covid-19 hospitalisation at his country retreat of Chequers, where he has been joined by his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds.

Downing Street has said that the prime minister would not be returning to work immediately and will be based at the sprawling 1,000-acre estate in Buckinghamshire, south-east England, for a recovery period on medical advice.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab continues to deputise for Johnson as the UK entered a fourth week in lockdown on Monday and the country's total coronavirus death toll hit 10,612.

UK ministers are required by law to review the strict social distancing measures by Thursday.

In a video message issued after his discharge from St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday, Johnson, 55, urged the public to continue to follow the stay-at-home advice in the ongoing fight we never picked against an enemy we still don't entirely understand.

I can only imagine how tough it has been to follow the rules on social distancing," he said.

"I do believe that your efforts are worth it, and are daily proving their worth we are now making progress in this incredible national battle against coronavirus.

 He went on to credit the National Health Service (NHS) doctors and nurses with saving his life because things could have gone either way after he had to be shifted to intensive care with breathing difficulties with worsening coronavirus symptoms.

The NHS has saved my life, no question. It's hard to find the words to express my debt, said Johnson.

We will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together. We will win because our NHS is the beating heart of this country.

It is the best of this country. It is unconquerable. It is powered by love, he added.

Symonds, who is expecting the couple's first baby within weeks, has now been reunited with Johnson at Chequers and said she felt incredibly lucky as she expressed her own thanks to all the well-wishers and the NHS.

There were times last week that were very dark indeed.

My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones, she said. I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough.

The staff at St. Thomas' Hospital have been incredible.

I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you, said the 32-year-old, who had also experienced symptoms of coronavirus while in self-isolation but later confirmed that she was on the mend.

Johnson had been working remotely from his Downing Street flat after testing positive for coronavirus over two weeks ago, but had to be shifted to hospital as his symptoms persisted.

After his week-long stay in hospital including a few days in intensive care, he singled out for praise some utterly brilliant doctors as well as a couple of nurses who stayed by his side through the worst period before his body started to get enough oxygen.

And I hope they won't mind if I mention in particular two nurses who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way.

They are Jenny from New Zealand  Invercargill on the South Island to be exact  and Luis from Portugal  near Porto, he said.

Jenny McGee's family said that his sister, who continues to be on duty at the London hospital, was blown away by Johnson's special mention.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Boris Johnson
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp