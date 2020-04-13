STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Rishi Sunak grants more public service funds in Covid-19 fightback

The UK's Treasury department said that the support will also enable home delivery of medicines to the most vulnerable people in the country.

Published: 13th April 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

UK's Indian-origin finance minister, Rishi Sunak

UK's Indian-origin finance minister, Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday announced more than 14 billion pounds from Britain's Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund for the country's public services, including the National Health Service (NHS) and local authorities involved in the fight against the pandemic.

The funding unveiled by the Indian-origin finance minister includes more than 6 billion pounds to support the NHS, free up hospital beds and deliver urgent priorities including acquiring ventilators, diagnostic tests and protective equipment for NHS staff.

"Our public services and its incredible workers are working with immense resolve and skill to keep us safe. We depend on them, which is why we are doing everything we can to provide our NHS, local authorities and others, with the resources and tools they need to tackle the virus," said Sunak.

From the start, I've been clear our vital public services will get whatever they need to protect this country and its people from coronavirus. We are delivering on our pledge, he said.

The UK's Treasury department said that the support will also enable home delivery of medicines to the most vulnerable people in the country, and it has already helped support medical and nursing students and retired doctors and nurses to join the frontline.

Alongside 1.6 billion pounds of new funding for local authorities, the department headed by Sunak said that it has provided a total of 2.9 billion pounds to support local services and hospital discharge, reinforcing care for the vulnerable, and meaning that those who are strong enough can leave hospital more quickly, freeing up bed space for patients that need it.

It is also working closely with the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to provide access to the emergency funding set aside for dealing with the fallout of the pandemic.

During his maiden Budget on March 11, Sunak had initially set aside a 5 billion pounds fund as a rapid response during the early stages of the coronavirus crisis and pledged extra resources needed by the NHS and public services over time.

The latest funds injection comes as some media reports indicate that the UK Chancellor has warned his Cabinet colleagues that the country's GDP could fall by as much as 30 per cent in the April-June quarter as a result of the pandemic.

This estimate would be in line with the UK's National Institute of Economic and Social Research's recent forecast that the UK GDP could shrink by 15-25 per cent in the second quarter of the year, with the economy entering a fourth week of lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rishi Sunak Coronavirus COVID-19 National Health Service
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp