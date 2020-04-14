STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: New Zealand extends state of national emergency

It does not change the length of the Alert Level 4 lockdown which started midnight March 25.

Published: 14th April 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

The Alert Levels specify the range of measures that the New Zealand government is taking against the COVID-19.

The Alert Levels specify the range of measures that the New Zealand government is taking against the COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WELLINGTON: The state of emergency imposed in New Zealand to support the COVID-19 response will be extended a third time for a further seven days, Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare said on Tuesday.

The initial declaration was made on March 25, and the seven-day declaration can be extended as many times as necessary, reports Xinhua news agency.

It does not change the length of the Alert Level 4 lockdown which started midnight March 25.

"While the recent COVID-19 case numbers have shown that we are turning a corner, it is essential that we continue to have the powers activated by the State of National Emergency available to maintain the Level 4 restrictions and ensure we do not squander New Zealanders' good work," Henare said in a statement.

The powers activated by the State of National Emergency enable civil defence emergency management professionals to carry out critical work during this time including managing roads, traffic and public places; providing first aid, food, shelter and accommodation.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"These powers have been used to direct non-essential businesses to close, direct freedom campers to relocate, requisition a carpark for COVID-19 testing, and close some roads to boost the enforcement of Alert Level 4 rules," he said.

The State of National Emergency and the COVID-19 Alert Levels are two distinct and separate things.

The Alert Levels specify the range of measures that the government is taking against the COVID-19, he added.

This comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 1,366 with nine deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Zealand COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp