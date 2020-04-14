STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

IMF says eurozone economy will crash in 2020 due to coronavirus

The IMF also projected Britain -- which left the EU in January and was never part of the eurozone -- would see its economy contract by 6.5 percent.

Published: 14th April 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Medicos in Spain battling coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

Medicos in Spain battling coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

The IMF drastically slashed its growth estimates for the eurozone on Tuesday, as virus lockdowns decimated the European economy.

The IMF said the eurozone economy would crash by a staggering 7.5 percent this year, a free-fall not seen since the 1930s Great Depression.

The IMF also projected Britain -- which left the EU in January and was never part of the eurozone -- would see its economy contract by 6.5 percent.

The European region overall was predicted to have the worst performance of any region in the world.  

In a note of optimism, however, the IMF said the economic destruction wrought by the pandemic in the eurozone would fade in the second half of 2020, as a gradual lifting of containment measures gained momentum.

The 19 countries that use the euro currency would then recover, but at a far slower pace, with the IMF predicting a growth of 4.7 percent in 2021.

Before the emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak, the IMF said the eurozone was going to grow by a slow but respectable 1.3 percent.

But with tens of thousands dead due to the novel coronavirus across Europe and the economy in shutdown, the impact was going to be painful.

French debt to soar

The IMF said the French economy would see its economy shrivel by 7.2 percent instead of a 1.3 percent expansion.

But France's finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, forecast an even worse contraction of eight percent because of an extension of his country's lockdown announced on Monday. President Emmanuel Macron said restrictions would now be extended nearly a month longer, to May 11. 

Export-powerhouse Germany, which was suffering sluggish growth from the US-China trade war, would see its economy contract by 7.0 percent, the IMF said. 

The IMF praised the already sizeable fiscal responses by both countries, which together make nearly half of the eurozone economy, though France will see its debt level soar to levels not seen in the modern era.

Italy, one of the hardest hit countries by the outbreak, would suffer badly economically, the IMF said.

Italy's economy was on course to slump by 9.1 percent in 2020, followed by an expansion of just below 5 percent the following year.

- Divisions -

The IMF said certain eurozone countries were better equipped to face the challenge of the crisis than others.

This was as an implicit reference to the current row brewing in Europe.

Richer countries in the north, such as Germany and the Netherlands, are resisting calls for unprecedented levels of European solidarity to confront the crisis.

But Italy, Spain and France are calling for new ways of thinking including common borrowing among the EU 27 that would fund a massive recovery plan and relaunch the post-pandemic economy.

The IMF urged for "meaningful European support" to be targeted at countries particularly hard-hit by what is a "purely exogenous common shock".

It observed that "advanced economies with relatively stronger health care capacity, better access to international liquidity ... and comparatively lower borrowing costs will be better equipped to combat the health crisis." 

arp/rmb/rl

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India under lockdown recession
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp