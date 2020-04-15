STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Black April' for energy market: Global oil demand forecast to suffer biggest drop ever

An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year is equivalent to a decade's worth of growth.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Oil

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Global demand for oil will fall this year by the most ever due to the economic lockdowns enforced around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 million barrels a day this year is equivalent to a decade's worth of growth.

The agency, which advises nations on energy use, expects the slide in demand to be the most intense this month, calling it a "Black April" for the energy market.

"We may see it was the worst year in the history of global markets," said Fatih Birol, head of the IEA.

The price of crude has fallen about 60 per cent since the start of the year due to a pricing war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and then the economic devastation wrought by the virus outbreak.

While the cheaper energy can be helpful for consumers and energy-hungry businesses, it is below the cost of production.

That is eating away at the state finances of oil-producing countries, many of whom are relatively poor economies, and pushing companies to bankruptcy.

With broad limits on travel and business, many consumers are unable to take advantage of the low prices anyway.

Birol said that the recent deal by OPEC and other countries to reduce global output by some 9.7 million barrels a day will help stabilize the situation somewhat.

On top of those cuts, countries like China, India, South Korea and the United States will look to buy more oil to store away in strategic reserves.

And the slide in oil prices is already reducing production in many non-OPEC countries as the cost of pumping crude exceeds the return from selling it on the market.

Such declines in the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Norway amount to a decline of 3.5 million barrels a day.

The IEA says there could be a recovery in the second half of the year though there remains a lot of uncertainty over how the pandemic will continue to affect the global economy.

The price of oil dropped again on Wednesday after the IEA estimates.

The U.S. benchmark was down 3.8 per cent at $19.34 a barrel, while the Brent international contract was down 5.2 per cent at $28.04 a barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World oil demand Oil demand Global oil demand Black April
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp