STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore reports 447 new COVID-19 cases, total infections reaches 3,699

In Singapore, 10 people have died sofar due to the deadly infection, with the latest victim being a 70-year-old Singaporean man succumbing to the infection on Tuesday.

Published: 15th April 2020 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff wearing Personal protective equipment (PPE) wait for patients to be transferred to a temporary hospital as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Singapore on April 10, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Wednesday reported a record 447 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of deadly infections in the country to 3,699.

Of the new cases, 68 per cent are linked to previously identified clusters or points where a number of people have been infected by the deadly disease, while contact tracing is ongoing for the remaining cases, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update.

"A total of 404 new cases are from foreign worker dormitories. Five are work permit holders living outside the dormitories," it said.

As for local cases in the community, 38 cases were reported on Wednesday, it said.

In Singapore, 10 people have died sofar due to the deadly infection, with the latest victim being a 70-year-old Singaporean man succumbing to the infection on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Singapore has made it mandatory to wear a mask when people are stepping out of the house.

Those caught refusing to wear a mask will be fined 300 Singapore dollars on their first offence, while those who flout the rule a second time will be fined 1,000 Singapore dollars.

Egregious cases will be prosecuted in court.

Singapore has put in place strict safe distancing measures during what it calls a circuit breaker period to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The measures - which include closing non-essential workplaces and schools  are being enforced for one month until May 4.

Life in Singapore will not "revert to normal" when the circuit breaker period ends on May 4, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong had warned on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp