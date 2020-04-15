STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

WHO chief voices 'regret' at US decision to halt funding amid COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it would review its handling of the coronavirus pandemic 'in due course'.

Published: 15th April 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Photo|AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday voiced "regret" at US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend funding of the UN agency over criticism it had mismanaged the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.

WHO pandemic performance will be reviewed 'in due course': Tedros

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it would review its handling of the coronavirus pandemic "in due course", following criticism from US President Donald Trump who froze funding to the UN agency.

"No doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WHO funding WHO US WHO funding
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp