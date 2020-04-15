WHO chief voices 'regret' at US decision to halt funding amid COVID-19 pandemic

By AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday voiced "regret" at US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend funding of the UN agency over criticism it had mismanaged the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.

WHO pandemic performance will be reviewed 'in due course': Tedros

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it would review its handling of the coronavirus pandemic "in due course", following criticism from US President Donald Trump who froze funding to the UN agency.

"No doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference in Geneva.