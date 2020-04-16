STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

A year after fire, Notre Dame's restoration suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak

The blaze, which French prosecutors say may have been started by a cigarette or electrical malfunction, elicited solidarity and donations from around the world.

Published: 16th April 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

An image made available by Gigarama.ru on Wednesday April 17, 2019 shows an aerial shot of the fire damage to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. (Photo | AP)

An aerial shot of the fire damage to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: It has been a year to the day since a fire devastated the Notre Dame cathedral, causing its spire to collapse leaving the 850-year-old church's future in the rubble. But the sombre anniversary is set to pass with little fanfare as the country's attention is now focused elsewhere-- the coronavirus shutdown that has brought the regular life to a standstill, including the restoration works at the dilapidated monument.

Work at the Paris site has been suspended since March 16, when France introduced widespread measures to help control the spread of COVID-19. And despite the months of recovery work already undertaken, there is ongoing uncertainty about the full extent of the damage, CNN reported.

Army general Jean-Louis Georgelin, President Emmanuel Macron's special representative for the reconstruction, told the French Senate in late January that it was too early to tell whether the cathedral could be saved.

He reported that a number of delicate tasks still needed to be completed in order to fully ascertain the structure's condition, including accessing ceiling vaults for inspection and removing the scaffolding that had been erected before the blaze and had partially melted.

The blaze, which French prosecutors say may have been started by a cigarette or electrical malfunction, elicited solidarity and donations from around the world last April. The Notre Dame Foundation, set up to raise funds in the wake of the fire, said it has thus far collected 55.8 million euros ($60.9 million), more than had of which has already been invested.

However, the site has not been completely silent during the recent lockdown. Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit was one of seven people -- some of whom wore facemasks and hazmat suits -- to record a televised Good Friday service in a secured part of the cathedral last week.

"A year ago, the cathedral was destroyed," Aupetit told CNN affiliate BFMTV before the service.

"Today the country is ravaged by a pandemic. There's always a message of hope, and this celebration at the heart of the cathedral will be the sign of our hope," he added.

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France surged over 17,000 while the total tally of infected by the contagion stood at around one lakh, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Notre Dame France coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp