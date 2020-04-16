STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Africa to roll out more than 1 million coronavirus tests starting next week

Experts have said Africa is weeks behind Europe and the U.S.but the rise in cases has looked alarmingly similar.

Published: 16th April 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, africa

Health workers in Africa. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: More than 1 million coronavirus tests will be rolled out starting next week in Africa to address the big gap in assessing the true number of cases on the continent, the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Maybe 15 million tests will be required in Africa over the next three months, John Nkengasong said.

The new initiative to dramatically accelerate testing comes as the continent of 1.3 billion people braces for its turn in the pandemic that has rolled from China to Europe and the US and now beyond.

Experts have said Africa is weeks behind Europe and the U.S.but the rise in cases has looked alarmingly similar.

Africa has suffered in the global race to obtain testing kits and other badly needed medical equipment.

While the number of virus cases across the continent was above 17,000 on Thursday, health officials have said the testing shortage means more are out there.

South Africa, the most assertive African nation in testing, has carried out perhaps 80,000 tests so far, Nkengasong said.

He also expressed concern for the U.S.decision to cut funding for the World Health Organisation, saying it absolutely will affect (African Union) member states' ability to receive support from the U.N.agency.

The U.S.is the top donor to the WHO, but President Donald Trump has complained about alleged mismanagement, to widespread objections.

Any reduction in support for African nations will be painful as the continent has some of the world's weakest health systems.

Ten African nations have no ventilators at all to treat virus patients who need respiratory support, the Africa CDC chief said, but arrangements are being made to deliver some recently donated by the Jack Ma Foundation.

Nkengasong did not name the 10 countries.

He again called for solidarity inside and outside Africa in combating the virus, saying that COVID-19 will not be defeated anywhere on the continent until it is defeated everywhere on the continent.

 And he would not get into specific projections on how widely the virus could spread in Africa, saying there are many factors in play and we don't know what we don't know.

 For most people, the coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough.

But for some, especially older adults and those with other health problems, it can cause pneumonia and death.

Millions of low-income people across Africa are struggling as countries begin to extend weeks-long lockdowns to slow the virus' spread.

Nkengasong acknowledged the economic pain the lockdowns and other measures create but said the long-term gains are incomparable for the continent.

We find ourselves between a hard place and a rock in balancing the health and economic needs, he said.

He also made a point of addressing one widespread concern  the alleged abuse of lockdown powers by some countries' security forces.

Human rights groups have said police in some cases have beaten, even killed, people accused of defying lockdowns or curfews.

Security forces should be trained in non-violent methods in controlling the population, Nkengasong said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 tests
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp