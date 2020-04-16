STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China rushes medical supplies by air to Russia border as imported COVID-19 cases surge

The authorities strengthened medical facilities in the country's northeast bordering Russia to stem a sudden flare-up of infections among Chinese nationals arriving from across the border.

Published: 16th April 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

In this Sunday, April 12, 2020, photo, workers are seen at a production line for masks at the Wuhan Zonsen Medical Products Co. Ltd. in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province

In this Sunday, April 12, 2020, photo, workers are seen at a production line for masks at the Wuhan Zonsen Medical Products Co. Ltd. in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Thursday rushed medics and medical supplies by air to two towns close to its border with Russia and built a mobile hospital as imported coronavirus cases surged following an exodus of Chinese nationals from the neighbouring country.

China has reported 46 new coronavirus cases, including 34 imported ones.

The authorities strengthened medical facilities in the country's northeast bordering Russia to stem a sudden flare-up of infections among Chinese nationals arriving from across the border.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report on Thursday said 12 new cases of domestic transmission were reported, including five in Guangdong province, four in Heilongjiang Province and three in Beijing while no fresh cases were registered in epicentre Wuhan.

It said, 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland on Wednesday, of which 34 were imported taking the total number to 1,534 with 898 still undergoing treatment.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Government readying incentive packages to attract foreign companies exiting China

Also the increasing number of asymptomatic cases continue to be a major concern for Chinese health officials as 64 new asymptomatic cases were reported on Wednesday of which 61 of them local people.

According to Mi Feng spokesman of the NHC, 6,764 asymptomatic cases of the novel coronavirus infection, including 588 imported ones, were reported in China as of Tuesday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Hubei province, till recently the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, has sent medical supplies to the Heilongjiang province bordering Russia.

Three planes carrying medical protective suits, N95 masks and ventilators landed at the airports in the provincial capital of Harbin and the border city of Mudanjiang on Wednesday afternoon, Xinhua reported.

A "mobile hospital" was put into use in the city of Suifenhe near the Russian border.

The hospital consists of a remote consultation vehicle and an X-ray vehicle.

Facing the mounting pressure of imported COVID-19 cases, Suifenhe also built a temporary hospital.

The hospital, converted from an office building, will provide 600 beds for asymptomatic cases and patients with mild symptoms, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 China coronavirus cases China coronavirus imported cases
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp