STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Almost 25,000 to be freed under Myanmar prisoner amnesty

Mass amnesties on the holiday are not unusual, though the number this year was the highest in recent memory.

Published: 17th April 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image for representational purpose only.

By Associated Press

YANGON: Myanmar announced on Friday that it was releasing almost 25,000 prisoners under a presidential amnesty marking this week's traditional New Year celebration.

The release for the Thingyan holiday was announced in a statement from President Win Myint's office.

Mass amnesties on the holiday are not unusual, though the number this year was the highest in recent memory.

The president's statement did not say if the release was related to calls to free them because of the hazard of contracting COVID-19 in the close quarters of prison.

Human rights groups estimate Myanmar's overcrowded prisons hold 92,000 people, including those awaiting trial.

It wasn't clear if any political prisoners were among those being released.

According to Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, there are 92 political prisoners serving prison terms, and other 124 in detention awaiting trial.

The government has said it considers them to simply be lawbreakers rather than political prisoners.

The New York-based group Human Rights Watch earlier this month said Myanmar should reduce its prison population immediately to curb the spread of COVID-19.

London-based Amnesty International last week called on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all political prisoners, whom it charges are victims of injustice.

Prisoner releases are normally staggered over a period of days.

Some 87 foreigners were among those set for release, though their details were not announced.

Riots broke out at several prisons in the wake of last year's holiday amnesty.

Force was used against convicts protesting that pardons were granted unfairly, favouring prominent people over ordinary prisoners convicted of the same crimes.

Myanmar has reported 85 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including four deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Myanmar prison Myanmar Win Myint
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp