China, Pakistan, US participate in virtual discussion on Afghanistan convened by UN

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: China, Pakistan, Russia and the US were among the nine nations that participated in a virtual discussion convened by the UN Secretariat on regional efforts to support peace in Afghanistan.

The discussions on Thursday focused on a "comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan through intra-Afghan negotiations and on the importance of regional cooperation in support to Afghanistan", Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said.

"The UN Secretariat convened a discussion with Member States on regional efforts to support peace in Afghanistan. Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the United States and Uzbekistan all participated in this meeting, which was held virtually," Dujarric said at his daily press briefing on Thursday.

He said the format brought together Afghanistan, its six neighbouring countries, Russia and the US "in recognition of the importance of the region to Afghanistan's stability and sustainable development".

Dujarric said participants at the meeting expressed solidarity with Afghanistan in its quest for peace, security and prosperity and echoed Secretary General Antonio Guterres's call for a comprehensive ceasefire, especially in the wake of the urgent need to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"The United Nations stands ready to deliver life saving assistance to people in need and is committed to the peaceful development of Afghanistan," he said.