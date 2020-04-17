STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China suffers worst economic drop since 1970s in coronavirus battle

The world's second-largest economy shrank 6.8% from a year ago in the three months ending in March after factories, shops and travel were closed to contain the infection.

Published: 17th April 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes

By PTI

BEIJING: China suffered its worst economic contraction since since at least the 1970s in the first quarter as it fought the coronavirus, and weak consumer spending and factory activity suggest it faces a longer, harder recovery than initially expected.

The world's second-largest economy shrank 6.8% from a year ago in the three months ending in March after factories, shops and travel were closed to contain the infection, official data showed Friday.

That was stronger than some forecasts that called for a contraction of up to 16% but China's worst performance since before market-style economic reforms started in 1979.

Some forecasters earlier said China, which led the way into a global shutdown to fight the virus, might rebound as early as this month.

But they have been cutting growth forecasts and pushing back recovery timelines as negative trade, retail sales and other data pile up.

"I don't think we will see a real recovery until the fourth quarter or the end of the year," said economist Zhu Zhenxin at the Rushi Finance Institute in Beijing.

Retail spending, which supplied 80% of China's economic growth last year, plunged 19% in the first quarter from a year earlier, below most forecasts.

Investment in factories and other fixed assets, the other major growth driver, sank 16.1%.

The ruling Communist Party declared victory over the virus in early March and started reopening factories and offices even as the United States and Europe tightened controls.

But cinemas, hair salons and other businesses that are deemed nonessential but employ millions of people are still closed.

Tourism is struggling to recover.

Controls on Beijing, the capital, and some other cities have been tightened to prevent a resurgence of the disease.

Most foreigners are barred from entering the country.

Consumer spending is slow to recover despite government moves to encourage spending by giving out shopping vouchers in some cities and launching a media campaign showing officials eating in restaurants.

Many would-be shoppers are holding onto their money out of fear about possible job losses.

Others are reluctant to venture into supermarkets or even leave their homes.

That is a blow to automakers and other companies that hope China will power the world economy out of its most painful slump since the 1930s.

"I will definitely be more thrifty," said Zhang Lizhou, a 26-year-old marketing manager in Beijing.

Zhang said his company, which has yet to reopen, is paying him 1,500 yuan ($215) per month but his finances are strained paying a mortgage.

His girlfriend lost her job when her employer failed due to the epidemic.

"I will save money to get through possible difficulties," Zhang said.

"If I had done that, I wouldn't be like what I am now - anxious but unable to do anything."

 The ruling party appealed to companies to keep paying employees and avoid layoffs.

It is promising tax breaks and loans to help entrepreneurs get back on their feet.

Still, a wave of bankruptcies has flooded the job market, adding to economic anxiety.

Auto sales sank 48.4% from a year earlier in March.

That was better than February's record 81.7% plunge but is on top of a 2-year-old decline that already was squeezing global and Chinese automakers in the industry's biggest global market.

Exports declined 6.6% in March from a year ago.

That was an improvement over the double-digit plunge in January and February, but forecasters warn exporters likely face another downturn as the fight against the virus depresses U.S. and European consumer demand.

Forecasters including Oxford Economics, UBS and Nomura say China will have little to no economic growth this year.

The operator of a still-shuttered fitness center in the western city of Xi'an said he doesn't know whether the business will survive.

"The business may go bankrupt, and I would have to find something else to do," said the owner, who would give only his surname, Liu.

Beijing is trying to prop up activity by spending more on building next-generation telecoms networks and other projects.

But the ruling party doesn't want to pump too much money into the economy for fear adding to debt or pushing up inflation that is near a seven-year high.

Chinese leaders probably will adopt stimulus measures at least as big as their response to the 2008 crisis but will emphasize "quality instead of quantity", said Zhu at the Rushi Finance Institute.

He said money was likely to go to technology development and social welfare instead of construction, as it did in 2008.

Last year's economic growth sank to a multi-decade low of 6.1% under pressure from weak consumer demand and a tariff war with President Donald Trump that depressed exports.

"The epidemic has amplified the problems, so the pace of recovery will be much slower," said Zhu.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China economy coronavirus
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp