STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Kabul lockdown extended for 3 more weeks

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi announced that government employees, except essential service employees, will be off for three more weeks.

Published: 17th April 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

A street vendor sells protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KABUL: The Afghan government has extended the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in capital Kabul for three more weeks until May 9, vowing more restrictions on movement in the city, which has an estimated population of six million.

The lockdown also applies to provincial districts, TOLO News reported citing the governmnt as saying on Thursday.

Meanwhile, roads that connect Kabul with other provinces will also remain closed.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Interior Affairs, calling on the citizens to take the lockdown measures seriously.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi announced that government employees, except essential service employees, will be off for three more weeks.

The outbreak comes as Afghan health facilities werefaced with a lack of testing kits, personal protection equipment, trained personnel and funds to conduct an adequate number of tests to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The main COVID-19 testing centre in Kabul, the Afghan-Japan Hospital, has stopped taking new samples for the past two days due to an overload.

So far, 840 cases have been reported in total, 30 people have died of the virus, and 54 have recovered.

The Afghan government's response to the outbreak has created concern among the country's international partners, said the TOLO News report.

The European Union has extended technical and financial support to the fight against the coronavirus in the country.

Roland Kobia, the EU special envoy for Afghanistan, said that COVID-19 in Afghanistan will not be magically contained and solved through an "invisible hand", referring to the efforts made by the government to slow the spread of the virus.

"It requires full cooperation between humans, even enemies. Together, not against each other. The enemy has changed, it is now called coronavirus. Need to adapt to this new reality."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kabul lockdown coronavirus
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp