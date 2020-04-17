Spain coronavirus death toll nears 19,500: Government
The country reported 585 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, but said it had revised its counting mechanism, making the figures hard to compare to previous daily tolls.
Published: 17th April 2020 07:30 PM | Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:30 PM | A+A A-
MADRID: Spain's death toll increased to nearly 19,500, government figures showed on Friday.
The country reported 585 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, but said it had revised its counting mechanism, making the figures hard to compare to previous daily tolls.
The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 19,478, the third highest in the world after the United States and Italy.