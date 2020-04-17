STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK fundraiser helps Indian-origin COVID-19 victim with funeral costs

Anusuya Chandra Mohan, in her 60s, passed away recently and her family in the UK and India were keen for her daughter, Jennifer, to be able to see her mother one last time before her last rites.

funeral

A funeral director wears personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns while collecting a body at The Brooklyn Hospital Center. This image is being used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: An online fundraising drive to cover the funeral expenses of an Indian-origin woman, who died of COVID-19 while her daughter is battling the deadly virus, attracted over 6,000 pounds within a day.

Jennifer, who is a staff nurse at the National Health Service (NHS) Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, in the east of England, remains on ventilator support.

"Funerals are always a difficult subject specially at a time when Jenifer is on life support, and the rest of the family in India and the UK are mourning the loss of their loved one, while also remembering Jennifer and wishing her a speedy recovery," says Evelyn Nadar, who launched the fundraiser on the Go Fund Me page earlier this week.

"We want the family in the UK to be able to give Anusuya the send-off she deserves, so through this page we hope to help out with some expenditures.

The family's wishes are for Jenifer to see her mum before she is finally laid to rest," she said.

However, the hospital confirmed on Friday that considering several factors due to the coronavirus pandemic situation, the funeral plans have now been finalised.

"I would like to inform on behalf of the family that they are overwhelmed by the response of each and everyone of you in supporting them.

And they are grateful that they have received enough donations for the funeral," said Nadar.

Meanwhile, Chandra Mohan's daughter remains on extra corporeal membrane oxygenation support at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

"The situation is very grim and hence please continue to uphold her in your prayers for speedy recovery," added her colleague Nadar.

Coronavirus
