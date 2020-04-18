STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tracing app not mandatory for Aussies: PM Scott Morrison

Published: 18th April 2020 12:36 PM

Australia PM Scott Morrison

Australia PM Scott Morrison ( File Photo | AP)

By IANS

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday that the government's COVID-19 contact tracing smartphone application will not be mandatory.

Morrison said that the app, which will help health authorities trace people in the community who have come into contact with the virus, will be rolled out on a voluntary basis, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The app we are working on to help our health workers trace people who have been in contact with coronavirus will not be mandatory," he wrote in a social media post.

"We will be seeking the cooperation and support of Australians to download the app to help our health workers, to protect our community and help get our economy going again."

The health officials have previously said that at least 40 per cent of the Australian population would need to sign up to the app for it to be effective.

Morrison on Thursday said that Australia must achieve three targets including significantly improving contact tracing of COVID-19 before federal, state and territory governments can consider easing some of the restrictions introduced to slow its spread.

According to the Department of Health there have been 6,533 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia as of Saturday morning, up from 6,497 on Friday.

The death toll stands at 67.

