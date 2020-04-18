Indian-American Ro Khanna appointed to White House COVID19 advisory council

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has been appointed to the White House coronavirus advisory council to combat the deadly disease in the US, which has seen a record number of deaths in the past two days.

Khanna, 43, is the only Indian-American lawmaker to be named to the White House's Opening Up America Again Congressional Group which comprises Congressmen from both the Republican and the Democratic parties.

The first meeting of the group was held on Thursday over a phone call.