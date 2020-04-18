STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Instagram to allow users to move live streams on IGTV

Instagram launched Live feature back in 2016. The company says Live usage is up over 70 percent in the US.

Published: 18th April 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a button that would allow its users to upload their finished live streams directly to IGTV.

IGTV is a standalone video application by Instagram for Android and iOS smartphones.

With that button, one can also choose to share a preview of their video to their feed and profile. Comments and question stickers will not carry over to IGTV, reports The Verge.

The button could make uploading to IGTV an easy option, which would not only benefit viewers who missed a Live but also help Instagram-build IGTV content.

Instagram launched Live feature back in 2016. The company says Live usage is up over 70 percent in the US.

To make Live more user friendly, Instagram has also made live streams viewable on the web so that one can watch homebound celebrities from the comfort of a large screen.

The mobile Instagram Live experience has comments scrolling up through a transparent window at the bottom of the video.

However, the new feature does not allow users to begin a broadcast from their laptop, it still need to broadcast from the iPhone or Android app.

Instagram recently rolled out a feature where people can send direct messages from their web browser globally.

The photo-sharing service has been testing web DMs with a small group of users since January this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Facebook Instagram Instagram live
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp