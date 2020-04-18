STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jeff Bezos buys new apartment for $16 million in New York

Last summer, Bezos purchased a penthouse and two apartments below the new apartment, in a renovated 1912 neo-Gothic building that overlooks Madison Square Park.

Jeff Bezos. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has bought a $16 million, 3,000 square foot apartment in New York which is adjacent to condos worth $80 million he already owns.

The newly-bought apartment has three bedrooms and three and a half baths that is a floor below the others he already owns, reports the CNN.

Last summer, Bezos purchased a penthouse and two apartments below the new apartment, in a renovated 1912 neo-Gothic building that overlooks Madison Square Park.

The price represents a 43 per cent premium over the $11.25 million the apartment sold for in 2018.

The Amazon CEO bought the property via a Delaware-registered limited liability company at at 212 Fifth Avenue condominium.

The world's richest man has added nearly $24 billion to his massive fortune as lockdowns forced people to buy more from the e-commerce giant.

Bezos' real-time net worth is $138.5 billion. The Amazon founder has maintained his top slot as world's richest man, followed by Bill Gates at $98 billion, according to the latest Forbes 34th annual world's billionaires list.

"The new home features oversized windows, high coffered ceilings, marble walls and countertops, and radiant-heated Thassos stone floors, according to a previous listing,' reports Mansion Global.

