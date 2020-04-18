STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thoughts about wife, son made me cry: Indian man quarantined in Singapore

The 35-year-old worker cried in the wee hours during his quarantine period in S11 Dormitory at Punggol, one of the worst virus-hit hotspots in the island-nation.

coronavirus singapore

Around 300,000 low-wage workers, mostly from South Asia, work in Singapore in construction and maintenance. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Indian national Subramaniam Pugalandi, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier in the month in Singapore, fought fear, thoughts of his family and even boredom to finally be in a condition from where full recovery is in sight.

When he was being tested at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, Pugalandi thought of his wife and four-year-old son in India.

Pugalandi felt there was a "question mark" over his future, reported Channel News Asia (CNA) on Saturday.

Pugalandi is now at the Singapore Expo which is set up for coronavirus patients.

He has a cough and a slightly low potassium level, but fever, runny nose and body aches have gone.

He says the Singapore Expo has helped in his recovery, especially the airy hall where he can walk around.

"It looks like a luxury hotel. Everything's okay. It's better than the hospital, and better than the quarantine room," the news report quoted him as saying.

Singapore reported 942 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday out of which 928 are foreign workers.

There are 43 purpose-built dormitories housing 200,000 foreign workers in the city-state and these are the worst virus-affected locations.

Around 7,000 foreign workers have been moved out to military camps and floating accommodations.

The latest facilities to be activated as an alternative living area are sport halls, the news channel reported.

Tabitha Lim, who manages human resources at Jerevin Industrial, said testing has been stepped up in the dormitories.

"Everyday, I am updated on their (workers) temperatures. So hopefully from there we'll be able to see who's sick. But I know not everyone has the symptoms as well," said Lim.

She said seven of her company employees tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The CNA's viewers have posted messages of support for the workers after reading articles on the foreign workers.

Pugalandi said he wants to thank the people for their support.

"I want to thank brothers and sisters who pray for me. Just pray. Very soon, I can get well," Pugal told the Channel.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has claimed over 150,000 lives across the world so far.

In Singapore, the disease has killed 11 people with 5,992 infections.

