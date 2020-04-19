STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus: Impatient Italy feels extension impractical as end of national lockdown nears 

The number of daily fines for illegal outdoor activity is rising and police are setting up barricades along roads leading to the beaches on the western outskirts of Rome.

Published: 19th April 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

nurse coronavirus | AP

A nurse dresses up to enter the intensive care unit of the COVID-19 department of the Policlinic of Tor Vergata in Italy's Rome. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Italians debated Sunday their first cautious steps out of a coronavirus lockdown that has left an estimated half of the working population seeking government support.

The Mediterranean country has been filled with rumours and speculation about when people will finally be allowed to walk the streets freely for the first time since early March.

The balmy weather is not helping government efforts to keep everyone inside in the face of a disease that has officially killed 23,227 in Italy -- second only to the United States.

The number of daily fines for illegal outdoor activity is rising and police are setting up barricades along roads leading to the beaches on the western outskirts of Rome.

ALSO READ | Italy divided over lifting COVID-19 lockdown

The growing sense that weeks of confinement were ending forced an unnamed source in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's office to tell media that "nothing will change".

But some officials seem to think that extending the strictest lockdown measures beyond their May 3 deadline might simply not work.

The daily death rate has fallen to half of what it was at the peak of the crisis and people -- feeling less frightened but more stir crazy -- may simply start going out.

"We must give citizens greater freedom of movement," Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said on Saturday.

Conte gave little of the game away in one of his characteristic late-night Facebook posts on Saturday.

He said some activities will be allowed to resume "according to a well-structured programme that balances the need to protect people's health with the need to resume production".

Conte is expected to hear on Monday the conclusions of a re-opening taskforce headed by former Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao.

'Redesigning our days' 

The pressure on Conte from the leaders of Italy's northern industrial heartland is also growing intense.

The heads of Milan's Lombardy and Venice's Veneto regions have both warned that they might soon have to begin reopening businesses on their own.

"We either close everything and die waiting for the virus to go away, or we reopen and live," Veneto governor Luca Zaia said Thursday.

The La Repubblica daily estimated Sunday that 11.5 million Italians -- exactly half of the official workforce -- have stopped receiving incomes and started applying for aid.

The Confindustria employers' federation said 97.2 percent of companies have reported losses from the shutdown -- and 47.3 percent "very serious" ones.

La Repubblica added that most of the funds approved by Conte in a  25-billion-euro ($27-billion) package have already been spent.

ALSO READ | Italy declares victory over COVID-19 in its poorer southern regions

The economic emergency and resurgence of political attacks from Italy's far-right have led Conte to start sounding increasingly defensive in the past week.

He told Italy's Il Giornale newspaper Sunday that "many complement us abroad" about how Italy responded to its greatest disaster since World War II.

"This government is determined and strong," Conte said.

Much of the Western world is now debating how it can end weeks of confinement without setting off a second pandemic wave.

Italy's dilemma is more profound because it was already in very deep debt.

Another lockdown caused by a new spike in infections poses a graver danger  than in most other European states.

Italy also shut down a much bigger proportion of its businesses than countries such as Germany or the United States.

Public health institute director Silvio Brusaferro said Italians will have to eventually find a cautious way out.

"Living with the virus means re-designing our days," he told the Corriere della Sera daily.

"Everyone has to give up something."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus deaths COVID-19 Italy lockdown Italy Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp