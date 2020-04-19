STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Take a bow: The bravehearts who keep Spain going under lockdown

While hundreds of thousands in Spain have lost their jobs during the lockdown, these few workers are making sure the basic needs and services function at the risk of also falling ill.

Published: 19th April 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

A man at his fruit market stall in Pamplona, northern Spain. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PAMPLONA (Spain): As Spain hunkers down after five weeks of confinement, the brave few keep the country going during a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 20,000 of their fellow citizens.

These workers — butchers, taxi drivers, pharmacists — in the northern city of Pamplona as well as in the rest of Spain’s cities and towns are unified by their courage and one piece of equipment: the face mask.

“I feel a great sadness and impotence when faced with the tragedy we are living through,” said taxi driver Isabel Zarranz, who has continued to work as part of the essential services authorized by the government. “Our way of life has changed forever.”

Matilde Mattos said while cleaning the window of a pharmacy: “This crisis is a way of showing us that we are destroying the planet. It is a sign from God.”

Most retail stores, including restaurants and bars, along with schools and other services have been closed for weeks to stem a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected over 190,000 people in Spain. While people infected with coronavirus often experience mild or moderate symptoms, possible complications like pneumonia can put their lives at risk.

Factories and construction sites were reopened last week after a two-week freeze.

While hundreds of thousands in Spain have lost their jobs during the lockdown, these few workers are making sure the basic needs and services function at the risk of also falling ill.

Yet uncertainty reigns for their future as well, with the country heading for a likely recession along with large parts of Europe as business activity and trade plummets.

“I don’t know what will happen in the coming months. It is a huge unknown,” butcher Jose Mari Armendariz said.

For fish dealer Gladis Neire, used to attending to her regular clientele, the confinement has taken the life out of her stall.

“I feel so bad for so many people who have died, ” she said. “The market where I work, there are always people. Now it is empty.”

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spain Spain coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID Warrior corona warrior face mask
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp