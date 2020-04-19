STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UAE reports 479 new COVID-19 cases taking national count to 6,781

The UAE also reported four new deaths on Sunday taking the toll to 41. Out of four deaths on Sunday, three were Asians and Gulf citizens.

Published: 19th April 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

A motorcycle deliveryman rides past a billboard urging people to stay home over the coronavirus pandemic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A motorcycle deliveryman rides past a billboard urging people to stay home over the coronavirus pandemic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported an increase of 479 cases in its national count of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total to 6,781.

The UAE also reported four new deaths on Sunday taking the toll to 41. Out of four deaths on Sunday, three were Asians and Gulf citizens.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has said that the four deceased had pre-existing illnesses.

On Sunday, 98 patients recovered in the Emirates taking the number of recovered patients to 1,286.

Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched a campaign to provide 10 million meals during the holy period of Ramadan.

He announced on Twitter: "Today we directed the launch of a campaign to provide '10 million meals' or equivalent food parcels during the holy month for individuals and needy families."

ALSO READ: India looking for alternative accommodation for virus-affected expats in UAE 

In another Twitter post, he said, "A crisis that showed the authenticity of our country and the spirit of our society. No one will get sick, and no one will be in need, and no one will starve in UAE without everyone caring and helping out."

The holy period of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar that begins next week. The period is for fasting, praying, reflecting on deeds and community.

Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh has urged the people to offer prayers from home as a step to stop the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UAE covid 19 Coronavirus UAE Covid
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp