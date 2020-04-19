UAE reports 479 new COVID-19 cases taking national count to 6,781

By ANI

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported an increase of 479 cases in its national count of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total to 6,781.

The UAE also reported four new deaths on Sunday taking the toll to 41. Out of four deaths on Sunday, three were Asians and Gulf citizens.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has said that the four deceased had pre-existing illnesses.

On Sunday, 98 patients recovered in the Emirates taking the number of recovered patients to 1,286.

Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched a campaign to provide 10 million meals during the holy period of Ramadan.

He announced on Twitter: "Today we directed the launch of a campaign to provide '10 million meals' or equivalent food parcels during the holy month for individuals and needy families."

ALSO READ: India looking for alternative accommodation for virus-affected expats in UAE

In another Twitter post, he said, "A crisis that showed the authenticity of our country and the spirit of our society. No one will get sick, and no one will be in need, and no one will starve in UAE without everyone caring and helping out."

The holy period of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar that begins next week. The period is for fasting, praying, reflecting on deeds and community.

Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh has urged the people to offer prayers from home as a step to stop the virus.