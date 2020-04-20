STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China reports decline in new coronavirus cases

China's National Health Commission said on Monday that 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Sunday.

Published: 20th April 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

A woman wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus takes a selfie near the closed Forbidden City. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China's new confirmed coronavirus cases dropped to 12 with eight of them reported from Chinese nationals coming from abroad, taking the total tally to 82,747, health officials said on Monday.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,747 by Sunday, including 4,632 people died of the disease, 1,031 patients still being treated and 77,084 others who had been discharged after recovery.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday that 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Sunday, of which eight were imported indicating a drop in the recent cases.

The other four new cases were domestically transmitted, the NHC said in its daily report, noting that three cases were reported in Heilongjiang Province and one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

No death was reported Sunday on the mainland.

As of Sunday, China has a total of 1,583 imported cases with 841 were being treated with 43 in severe condition, the NHC said.

Also on Sunday, 49 new asymptomatic cases, including five from abroad, were reported in the country, the NHC said, adding that 990 asymptomatic cases, including 184 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested positive for the coronavirus but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat.

They are infectious and pose a risk of spreading to others.

By Sunday, 1,025 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in Hong Kong, 45 confirmed cases in the Macao and 420 in Taiwan including six deaths.

Globally, more than 165,000 people have died and over 2.4 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, according to data maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China coronavirus China coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp