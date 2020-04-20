STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus: Overwhelmed Brooklyn nursing home caring for elders tolls 55 dead

Cobble Hill Health Center has become yet another glaring example of the nation's struggle to control the rapid spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes caring for the elders.

Published: 20th April 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

ENgland coronavirus

Image for representation (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: As residents at a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, began dying in late February from a coronavirus outbreak that would eventually take 43 lives, there was little sign of trouble at the Cobble Hill Health Center, a 360-bed facility in an upscale section of Brooklyn.

Its Facebook page posted a cheerful story encouraging relatives to quiz their aging loved ones about their lives, and photos of smiling third-graders at a nearby school making flower arrangements for residents.

That quickly changed.

By the middle of March, the CEO began sending increasingly alarmed emails about banning visitors, screening staff, confining residents, wiping down all surfaces, and having all-hands-on-deck meetings to prepare everyone for the coming coronavirus freight train.

"I'll be darned if I'm not going to do everything in my power to protect them," Donny Tuchman wrote before things got worse.

More than 100 staffers, nearly a third of the workforce, went out sick.

Those left began wearing garbage bags because of a shortage of protective gear.

Not a single resident has been able to get tested for the virus to this day.

Now listed with 55 deaths it can only assume were caused by COVID-19, among the most of any such facility in the country, Cobble Hill Health Center has become yet another glaring example of the nation's struggle to control the rapid spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes that care for the most frail and vulnerable.

Cobble Hill's grim toll surpasses not only Kirkland's but the 49 deaths at a home outside of Richmond, Virginia, 48 dead at a veteran's home in Holyoke, Mass., and five other homes in outer boroughs of New York City that have at least 40 deaths each.

Out of an Associated Press tally of 8,003 nursing home deaths nationwide, a third of them are in New York state.

AP interviews with friends and relatives who have visited the Cobble Hill Health Center in recent weeks, as well as the home's own statements, paint a picture of a facility overwhelmed and unequipped to deal with its coronavirus outbreak, with shortages of staff, personal protective equipment and the availability of reliable testing.

"They were under siege," said Daniel Arbeeny, who brought his ailing 88-year-old father from a hospital to the home in late March.

"They were doing the best they could, as far as we could tell at arm's length, under siege." 

Tuchman told the AP on Sunday that he believes many other homes have more deaths than Cobble Hill but his has been singled out for its honesty.

He said it responded to the state's voluntary survey with cases in which it was 'possible' COVID-19 could be a factor, since his home wasn't able to test any due to the lack of available kits.

He also said he reported 50 deaths, not 55, though the state repeated that tally Sunday.

"There's been a lot of lip service about how vulnerable nursing homes have been, and everyone has the best intentions, but it didn't materialize," Tuchman said.

"The PPE didn't materialize, the staffing surge didn't materialize, the testing didn't materialize. How did we expect this not to spread?"

Though Tuchman doesn't know for sure how the virus got into Cobble Hill, he noted there has been a parade of paramedics and staffers allowed into the building each day who were screened with health questions and temperature checks, not enough to keep out those who are sick but not showing symptoms.

Soon after news broke of Cobble Hill's death toll, Steven Vince went there to talk to administrators about his recently passed uncle, whose death certificate listed him possibly having COVID.

An administrator told him they were confident his uncle did not have the virus.

"It's very surprising because I don't think anyone from the facility contacted us to tell us anything like this or basically bring this to our attention in any way," he said.

Eva Buchmuller, a New York City artist whose best friend has lived in Cobble Hill with Alzheimer's for three years, said she wasn't that surprised the virus spread in the nursing home's cramped quarters, with small rooms tightly packed along narrow corridors and residents not allowed to open windows.

She believes it's highly likely her friend is infected.

"How could you avoid not getting the virus?" she said, adding that it's not overcrowded but 'always, always filled up'.

Built in a stately brick building that once was a 19th-century hospital, Cobble Hill was most recently rated three out of five stars by the federal government for overall quality and the facility has a complaint rate that's half that of the statewide average for nursing homes.

Its beds are in high demand-it has 98 percent occupancy, according to the state-in a city that has seen closures in nursing homes that developers have eyed for apartments.

Over the years, it's shown signs of innovation.

It has, at various points, taught massage therapy to nursing assistants, housed a small alternative public high school, brought local artists in to teach residents dance, offered music therapy and was at the forefront of nursing homes setting up Alzheimer's units and cutting reliance on antipsychotics that can leave residents with dementia.

In early 2018, Cobble Hill boasted on its website that it was hosting a delegation of 18 physicians and hospital administrators from Hubei Province, China, which would become the global epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak  "to see best practices first hand." 

Earlier this month, Daniel Arbeeny and his family decided to move his elderly father "who was not believed to have COVID-19" from the Cobble Hill facility to the family's home on a nearby block.

After he left, the family helped coordinate a donation of face shields and doesn't blame the nursing home for the outbreak or its outcome.

"To me, it's just a bad situation," he said.

"They were dealt a bad set of cards."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Brooklyn coronavirus elder home coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp