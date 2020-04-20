STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global coronavirus death toll tops 165,000 as countries stick on to testing only serious cases

More than 2,403,410 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

A Spanish aid worker carries out a coronavirus detection test on an elderly woman at a nursing home in Barcelona. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 165,216 on Monday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Of these cases, at least 537,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 40,683 with 759,786 infections.

At least 70,980 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most affected country with 23,660 deaths and 178,972 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 20,852 fatalities and 200,210 confirmed infections, France with 19,718 deaths and 152,894 infections and Britain with 16,060 deaths and 120,067 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,747 cases.

Europe has listed 1,183,307 cases and 104,028 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 793,169 cases with 42,212 deaths, Asia 166,453 cases with 7,030 deaths, the Middle East 126,793 cases with 5,664 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 103,857 cases with 5,068 deaths, Africa 21,957 cases with 1,124 deaths and Oceania 7,879 cases with 90 deaths.

