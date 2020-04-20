STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Harry and Meghan blacklist UK tabloids over 'distorted' stories

The couple, who have formally stepped down as senior members of the British Royal family, said there would be 'no corroboration and zero engagement' with the newspapers,

Published: 20th April 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

British Royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle

British Royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan blacklisted four major British tabloids on Sunday, accusing them of publishing stories that were "distorted, false and invasive beyond reason", UK media reported.

In a scathing letter to the editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express, the couple, who have formally stepped down as senior members of the British Royal family, said there would be "no corroboration and zero engagement" with the newspapers, the Guardian said.

"This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It's not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting," according to a purported copy of the letter shared by Financial Times media reporter Mark Di Stefano on Twitter.

But they did not want to be used as "currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion".

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know -- as well as complete strangers -- have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue," according to an excerpt published by the Guardian.

The newspaper described the letter as an "unprecedented attack on a large part of the media".

Harry and Meghan made a bombshell announcement in January that they wished to withdraw from frontline royal duties and become financially independent.

Their departure -- dubbed "Megxit" by the British press -- followed reports Meghan was unhappy with royal life and both of them had complained about media intrusion.

The couple's hostility towards some media oulets spilled over into legal action last year, with Harry suing over alleged voicemail interception and Meghan filing a claim over a private letter to her father appearing in The Mail on Sunday after he shared it with the tabloid.

In their message to the editors, the pair said their new policy did not apply to all media and that they would continue to work with journalists around the world.

The couple relocated to California last month and have kept a low profile, with even their location unknown amid unconfirmed reports that the pair are living in Malibu.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meghan Markle Harry British tabloids
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp