Spain reports fewest daily deaths in nearly a month

Spanish health officials said Sunday another 410 people have died in the last 24 hours. That is the lowest daily death toll since March 22.

Published: 20th April 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers gesture in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak in Spain. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MADRID: Spain has reported its lowest daily death total for confirmed coronavirus victims in nearly a month as the country contains a savage outbreak that has killed more than 20,000 people there.

Spanish health officials said Sunday another 410 people have died in the last 24 hours.

That is the lowest daily death toll since March 22.

It takes the total to 20,453 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Spain also reported 4,218 confirmed new cases, pushing the total to 195,944, second only to the United States.

Top health official Fernando Simón said the latest data gives Spain hope, adding that it shows "the rate of contagion has fallen and that we are on the correct path."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday he will seek a two-week extension of the state of emergency that is set to run out next week.

But he also said that the government will begin to allow children to leave their homes from April 27.

