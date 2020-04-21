STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Amid coronavirus crisis, Sri Lanka pays homage to Easter bombing victims

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in his message of commemoration, said he remembers with deep sorrow, the brutal Easter Sunday terrorist attacks one year ago.

Published: 21st April 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Tuesday commemorated the first anniversary of the Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed nearly 260 people, including 11 Indians, in one of the country's worst terror incidents.

Nine suicide bombers, belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS, carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing 258 people and injuring over 500 on the Easter Sunday on April 21, 2019.

Sri Lankan police have arrested over 200 suspects in connection with the bombings.

Amidst the lockdown to combat the coronavirus, the Sri Lankan government on Tuesday urged all citizens to commemorate those who were killed and affected by the terror attacks by lighting a candle in their memory, Colombo Gazette reported.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in his message of commemoration, said he remembers with deep sorrow, the brutal Easter Sunday terrorist attacks one year ago.

The President called on all citizens to remember the Sri Lankan and Foreign nationals who were killed, wounded and disabled in this attack, by lighting a candle and observing a minute's silence at 8.45 am, it said.

The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and a church in the eastern town of Batticaloa when the Easter Sunday mass was in progress.

Three explosions were reported from three five-star hotels - the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury in Colombo.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said today marks a year to the deadliest suicide bombings that shook Sri Lanka claiming innocent lives.

He said while we remember the lives lost, injured and the families that are still trying to cope, we ensure the borders of Sri Lanka will never see such acts of cowardice ever again.

The Intelligence Service of a friendly nation had provided advance warning to the then Sri Lankan Government of the possible dates and targets for the attacks, including names, addresses and identity cards of the terrorists involved.

This attack could have been prevented, Mahinda said.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo, Sri Lanka's capital said, "Our challenge would be to work amicably with all our fellow citizens and to ensure a spirit of true acceptance and integration within the national fabric of cultures for a peaceful and prosperous new Sri Lanka free of all divisions and petty mindedness."

"On this occasion when we commemorate the dead and pray for the wounded of last year's Easter attacks, I wish to express our sincere gratitude to all those who stood by the victims showing their solidarity and for assisting them in every possible way.

These victims belonged to all ethnic and religious groups in Sri Lanka and included foreigners," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"We have still not been able to find the people who were responsible for these attacks.

It was an attempt to create clashes between different religious communities," Ranjith said in his special message.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations said, Sri Lanka remembers all those lives lost and changed forever in barbaric acts of violence during the Easter Sunday attacks one year ago.

We share the grief of families who lost their loved ones and stand in solidarity with those countries which lost their nationals, the Ministry added.

Minister of Foreign relations Dinesh Gunawardena called on all citizens to join to remember and pay respects to all those who lost their lives by inhumane terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday in 2019.

The Minister further wished fast recovery and good health for those still recuperating from the attacks.

He also called for the perpetrators to be brought before the law.

The then head of the police and the top defence ministry bureaucrat were arrested for criminal negligence.

The presidential probe is still continuing while the parliamentary panel has issued its report.

Last week a fresh round of arrests came with two high profile arrests.

The island nation has been under a 24-hour curfew since March 20 to combat the deadly viral infection.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 295 COVID-19 cases, including seven deaths, and 96 recoveries, since the first viral infection was reported in the country on March 11.

Over 3,500 people, including foreigners, remain quarantined in more than 40 centres across the country following the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Bombings Sri Lanka Easter Bombings Easter bombing anniversary Terrorism
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp