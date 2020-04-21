STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Four cases were imported while the other seven new cases were domestically transmitted, 

Published: 21st April 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BEIJING: Chinese health authority on Tuesday said it received reports of 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday, of which four were imported.

The other seven new cases were domestically transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a daily report, noting that six cases were reported in Heilongjiang Province and one in Guangdong Province, Xinhua reported.

No death was reported Monday on the mainland. Three new suspected cases, including two imported cases and one domestic case in Heilongjiang Province, were also reported.

According to the commission, 39 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Monday, while the number of severe cases stood at 82.

As of Monday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,587 imported cases. Of the cases, 776 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 811 were being treated with 44 in severe conditions, said the commission.

No death from the imported cases had been reported, it added.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,758 by Monday, including 1,003 patients who were still being treated and 77,123 people who had been discharged after recovery, the commission said.

Altogether 4,632 people had died of the disease, it said.

The commission said that 37 people, including 32 from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

It added that 8,791 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Monday, 882 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Monday, 37 new asymptomatic cases, including two from abroad, were reported on the mainland.

Three asymptomatic case, all domestic ones, were re-categorised as confirmed ones, and 32 people, six of whom were from abroad, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 992 asymptomatic cases, including 180 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 1,025 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 422 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 630 patients in Hong Kong, 22 in Macao and 203 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China coronavirus imported cases domestically transmitted cases
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp