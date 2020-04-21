STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CNN's Richard Quest reveals he is COVID-19 positive on live show, says will continue to work

Quest who hosts CNN's international business programme, "Quest Means Business" revealed the news on Monday. 

Richard Quest

Richard Quest (Photo | Twitter)

CNN Business anchor, Richard Quest revealed on his live show, that he had tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend. 

"I have got a positive diagnosis for COVID-19," he said, on air. He added that he was grateful and thankful for not having any of the "horrific symptoms" of the virus. 

The anchor told on live television that he did not suffer from "the awful breathlessness or the fatigue or the nightlessness" that many experiences if one has the viral infection. 

He thanked the medical staff for the "enormous support" given to him to get over the virus. 

As for the big question of why he was still working, the anchor preemptively answers that he will take rest, "I will take it easy. I’m not a fool nor am I a hero,” he said. 

“But at the moment, I feel fine, I feel good, and there are important things that you and I need to talk about every night, such as negative oil and the way the markets are going down and what still needs to be done — which is why as long as I can — I don’t see why not, you and I will still get together at this time and have a good chat about the economic side of what’s going on.”

He also tweeted out that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
 

Based in New York, he is one of the most instantly recognizable members of the CNN team owing to his extensive news coverage experience in business, international and aviation news.

He is the third CNN anchor to test positive for COVID-19 after fellow anchors Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin also tested positive for the virus.

