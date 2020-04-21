Pakistan reports 16 more coronavirus deaths, confirmed cases tops 9,000

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths from the coronavirus, taking the country's toll to 192, while the number of confirmed spiked to over 9,000.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government was fully cognizant of the problems being faced by the people and making efforts to resolve their issues with the cooperation of the provincial governments.

The Minister of National Health Services reported that 16 people died during the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 192.

The total number of confirmed cases reached 9,216 after 796 new infections were reported.

On the positive side, 2,066 patients had fully recovered.

The largest province of Punjab reported 4,195 cases, Sindh 2,764, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,276, Balochistan 465, Gilgit-Baltistan 281, Islamabad 185 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 50 cases.

So far 111,806 tests have been conducted, including 5,347 during the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases had been continuously going up despite efforts to control the spread.

The key message is to maintain social distancing as the government decided to open certain sectors to start economic activities.