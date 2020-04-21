STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan reports 16 more coronavirus deaths, confirmed cases tops 9,000

PM Imran Khan said his government was fully cognizant of the problems being faced by the people and making efforts to resolve their issues with the cooperation of the provincial governments.

Published: 21st April 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

A daily-wage worker waits with others to receive relief food supplies from railway officials as authorities suspended nation-wide railway service as a preventive measure against the outbreak of coronavirus, in Lahore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths from the coronavirus, taking the country's toll to 192, while the number of confirmed spiked to over 9,000.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government was fully cognizant of the problems being faced by the people and making efforts to resolve their issues with the cooperation of the provincial governments.

The Minister of National Health Services reported that 16 people died during the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 192.

The total number of confirmed cases reached 9,216 after 796 new infections were reported.

On the positive side, 2,066 patients had fully recovered.

The largest province of Punjab reported 4,195 cases, Sindh 2,764, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,276, Balochistan 465, Gilgit-Baltistan 281, Islamabad 185 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 50 cases.

So far 111,806 tests have been conducted, including 5,347 during the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases had been continuously going up despite efforts to control the spread.

The key message is to maintain social distancing as the government decided to open certain sectors to start economic activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Pakistan
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp