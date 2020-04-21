STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spain reports slight rise in coronavirus deaths as toll crosses 21,000

Spain is reporting nearly 4,000 new infections to a total of 204,178, a 2% day-to-day increase in line with the average for the past four days, health ministry data shows.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

A Spanish aid worker carries out a coronavirus detection test on an elderly woman at a nursing home in Barcelona. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: New deaths attributed to the new coronavirus in Spain are slightly up again on Tuesday, with 430 fatalities that bring the total death toll to 21,282 from a 4-week low of 399 daily deaths on Monday.

The government is assessing already how to roll back one of Europe's strictest lockdowns, starting from next Monday by allowing children to go out onto the streets for brief periods.

Spain's center-left Cabinet is discussing details on how the measure will be implemented during Tuesday's weekly meeting.

An 8-week survey of 30,000 households that will be tested for the new virus is also expected to roll out on April 27, allowing authorities to gauge what's the level of immunization beyond hospitals and nursing homes, where testing has focused during the peak of the pandemic.

Authorities are also deciding on Monday on price caps for face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and other protective equipment that has been in short supply.

According to a government special order issued on Sunday, the aim with controlling prices is for citizens to access in non-abusive economic conditions to the material that experts see as key to controlling future contagion.

