STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK top civil servant launches unfair dismissal case against Priti Patel

Philip Rutnam, Permanent Secretary in the department led by Patel, had claimed a "vicious and orchestrated campaign" against him and pointed the finger of blame at her before stepping down.

Published: 21st April 2020 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

In this file dated Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, British Lawmaker Priti Patel, the Home Secretary leaves 10 Downing Street in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel is facing legal action after a former top civil servant in her department lodged an employment tribunal claim on Monday for "unfair (constructive) dismissal" against the government.

Philip Rutnam, Permanent Secretary in the department led by Patel, had claimed a "vicious and orchestrated campaign" against him and pointed the finger of blame at her before stepping down.

"On 29 February 2020, Sir Philip Rutnam resigned as Permanent Secretary of the Home Office, indicating that he intended to pursue a claim of constructive dismissal," said Dave Penman, General Secretary of the FDA civil servants' union.

"This morning [Monday], Sir Philip, with the support of his legal team and Philip Rutname FDA, submitted a claim to the employment tribunal for unfair (constructive) dismissal and whistleblowing against the Home Secretary. Sir Philip will not be making any further comment at this time," he said.

The FDA said it has instructed Gavin Mansfield of Littleton Chambers and employment law specialist as barrister, supported by Clive Howard, Senior Principal Lawyer, Employment and Partnership, at Slater and Gordon.

This would mark the first case of its kind under the UK's whistleblowing laws, brought against a UK Home Secretary and the minister and her aides may have to be called in as witnesses.

"We do not comment on ongoing legal proceedings," a UK government spokesperson said.

While Patel has not publicly commented on Rutnam's allegations in his resignation statement, in an email to Home Office staff in the aftermath of the row the minister said she regretted Rutnam's exit.

She said she "deeply cared" about the "wellbeing" of her civil servants and valued their professionalism, adding that it was time for the Home Office to come together "as one team".

In his statement at the time, Rutnam had alleged that he had received complaints against Patel's conduct, which included "shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands, behaviour that created fear and needed some bravery to call out."

The career bureaucrat also claimed Patel had made no effort to engage with him to discuss a flurry of claims and counter-claims emerging from the Home Office in the days leading up to his dramatic resignation.

A UK Cabinet Office investigation was launched last month over whether Patel had breached the ministerial code, amid several allegations of bullying against the minister.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had offered Patel his full support at the time.

"I think she's a fantastic Home Secretary. Anybody who's been Home Secretary will testify that is one of the toughest jobs in government," he said at the time.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priti Patel Philip Rutnam
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp