STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 crisis: Bangladesh to extend public holiday till May 5 

On Wednesday, Bangladesh recorded 10 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 120.

Published: 22nd April 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

A Bangladeshi woman wearing protective face mask leaves after shopping at a grocery store. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Wednesday decided to extend the ongoing general holiday till May 5 amid worsening coronavirus outbreak which has killed 120 people and infected 3,772 people so far, according to a media report.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said the government has decided to extend the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces to May 5, the bdnews reported.

A formal notice announcing the extension will be published on Thursday, he said.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh recorded 10 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 120.

Another 390 people tested positive for virus from 3,096 samples in the last 24 hours as the tally of confirmed cases surged to 3,772.

To curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government had initially declared general holiday on March 26 for 10 days.

Later, that was gradually extended till April 25 as the country kept seeing a rise in the number of cases and deaths from COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangladesh lockdown Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp